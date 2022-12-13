SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 333.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

