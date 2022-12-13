SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

