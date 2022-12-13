SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.81.

