SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 223.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

