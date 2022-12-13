SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.