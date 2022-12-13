SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

