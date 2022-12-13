SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.