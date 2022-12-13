SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter.
DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TOLZ opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.
