SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

