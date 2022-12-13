SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

