SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

