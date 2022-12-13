SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.