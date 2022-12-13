SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFUV opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.
