SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 607,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,701 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 545,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $387,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

