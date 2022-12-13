SVB Wealth LLC Sells 122 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.