SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.