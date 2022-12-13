SVB Wealth LLC Sells 156 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

