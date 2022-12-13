SVB Wealth LLC Sells 266 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 51.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Allstate by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

