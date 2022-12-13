SVB Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

