SVB Wealth LLC Sells 502 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

