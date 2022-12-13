SVB Wealth LLC Sells 539 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

