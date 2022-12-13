SVB Wealth LLC Sells 945 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 210,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

