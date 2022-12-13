SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

