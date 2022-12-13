Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 17,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 635,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,855. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,183.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

