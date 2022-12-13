Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.2 %

TNDM stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

