Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.99. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

