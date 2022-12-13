The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stake Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

