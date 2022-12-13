The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,731 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,391 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.