The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.