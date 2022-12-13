The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

