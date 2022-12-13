The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Toro were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Toro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Toro by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Toro by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,046 shares of company stock valued at $802,292. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

