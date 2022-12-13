Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Thermwood Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

About Thermwood

(Get Rating)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.