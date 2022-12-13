Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 138,801 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.