Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,947 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

