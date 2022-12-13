Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 154,542 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

