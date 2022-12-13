Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 180,426 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.