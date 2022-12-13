Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 197,989 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,128 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 120,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 417,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 2.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.