Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 83,846 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1,266.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

