Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 94,964 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $774.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

