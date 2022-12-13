Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 995 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

