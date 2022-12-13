Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,380,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 606,465 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 339,586 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $313.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.05%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.