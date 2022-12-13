Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $569,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $79,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

FTI stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

