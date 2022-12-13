Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

