Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,292 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

