Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,397,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

