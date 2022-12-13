Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COO opened at $314.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.60.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

