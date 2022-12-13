Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1,690.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,493,000 after purchasing an additional 610,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.