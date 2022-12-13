Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

