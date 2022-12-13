Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

