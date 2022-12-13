Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

